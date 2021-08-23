AIA Group Ltd Buys 51,935 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 528.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,342,477. The company has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

