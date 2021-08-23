AIA Group Ltd Buys 704 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 65.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $1,905,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 226.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $401.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.30. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $411.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

