AIA Group Ltd Buys 711 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.09% of LendingTree worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in LendingTree by 213.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

TREE stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.17. 2,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,869. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.14 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.