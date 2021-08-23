AIA Group Ltd Buys 91,547 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises 1.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Progressive by 409.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.69. 50,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,717,384 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

