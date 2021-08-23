AIA Group Ltd Buys New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 63.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.55. 14,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $317.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

