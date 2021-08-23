AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. 19,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.73. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

