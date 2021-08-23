AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 240,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.14. 52,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

