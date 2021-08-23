AIA Group Ltd Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $277.15. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

