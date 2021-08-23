AIA Group Ltd Has $4.58 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,384 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.72. 1,628,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,030,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

