AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,059 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,945. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

