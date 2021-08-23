AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 72,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,309. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.