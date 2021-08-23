AIA Group Ltd Invests $2.42 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $3.07 on Monday, hitting $321.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,206. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $202.96 and a 12-month high of $326.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

