AIA Group Ltd Purchases 2,350 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.55 on Monday, hitting $241.50. 49,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.32 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

