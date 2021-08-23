AIA Group Ltd Purchases 33,315 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,315 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,544. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

