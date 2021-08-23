AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 173.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $48.86. 92,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.