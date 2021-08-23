AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Fastenal by 18.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 12.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,962,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 394,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 7.7% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

