AIA Group Ltd Sells 116,577 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116,577 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.58. 223,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,639. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.74.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

