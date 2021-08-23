Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Capitalization Tops $16.62 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $939,174.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,429.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.21 or 0.06735280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.21 or 0.01359939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00375294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00136561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.16 or 0.00641642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00339876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00336489 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

