Airbloc (ABL) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $16,567.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00828740 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

