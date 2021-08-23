Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EADSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of EADSY opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.19.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

