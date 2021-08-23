AirSwap Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00818956 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

