Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading Up 6.9%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) shares were up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIXXF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $25.45 price target on Aixtron and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

