Alan Hoops Sells 5,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,702. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 387.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.