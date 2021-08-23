Alan Hoops Sells 5,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,702. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.
About CorVel
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
