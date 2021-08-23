Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Albemarle worth $55,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Albemarle by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock opened at $219.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.52. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.20.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

