Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $208.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.45.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $226.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,134. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

