Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches Market Cap of $102.39 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $360.96 or 0.00729429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $102.39 million and $13.37 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.86 or 0.00834304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00103592 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

