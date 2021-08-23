Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $470.25 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $407.60 million and approximately $470.25 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00325919 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00143156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00154728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002374 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,107,977,381 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

