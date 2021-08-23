Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 160,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,741,001 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $31.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

