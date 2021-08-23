Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.