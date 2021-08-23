Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $157.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

