Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $153.74

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $153.74 and last traded at $155.66, with a volume of 478127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.96.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $417.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
