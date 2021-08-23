Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $153.74

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $153.74 and last traded at $155.66, with a volume of 478127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

