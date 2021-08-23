Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $18.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

