Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 3%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 1,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 376,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.