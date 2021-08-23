Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies comprises approximately 6.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $29,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

