Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 10,157 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of NeoGenomics worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $43.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.