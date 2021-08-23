Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 23,873 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Performance Food Group worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

PFGC opened at $43.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.