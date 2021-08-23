Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 741 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Sanderson Farms worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $192.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

