Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,704 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of LCI Industries worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7,995.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $141.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.73. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.