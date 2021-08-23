Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 215,326 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 215,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $391,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $102,000.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

