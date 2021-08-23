Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

JHG stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

