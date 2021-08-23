Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,682 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of FOX worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

FOX stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

