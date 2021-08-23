Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 181,497 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,497 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Albertsons Companies worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of ACI opened at $28.86 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.03.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

