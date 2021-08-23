Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,322 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

