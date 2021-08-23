Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Black Hills worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 38.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKH opened at $72.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

