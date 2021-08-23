Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 794,554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.67.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $927,900. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

