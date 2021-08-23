Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Meritage Homes worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $109.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

