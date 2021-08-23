Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.06 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $114.06 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

