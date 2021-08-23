Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.11 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $117.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.