Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Chesapeake Energy worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.