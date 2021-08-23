Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Invitae worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Invitae by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 361,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $25.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.